In abandoning the Kurds in Syria, Donald Trump has committed a crime against humanity, and should be put on trial before the World Court. Apart from the catastrophic geopolitical ramifications, his action is the moral equivalent of sending Jews to the gas chambers.
Any Republican politician or official who does not speak out loudly and forcefully about Trump’s betrayal of a trusted ally and a defenseless population will forfeit any claim to moral authority on any subject, ever, and should be considered complicit in Trump’s atrocities.
Tom Hill
Middlebury
