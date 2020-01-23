I've been following the Trump presidency — the Republican rhetoric. If one studies the Nazi regime, Hitler's background, his "base" followers of hate, his rise to power — if a lie is told, then repeated often, the lie grows like a vine and can cover the truth. The Republicans want to believe Trump's lies. Trump believes that lies are OK. He uses lies a lot!
Meantime, the Republicans are not protecting our democracy, our freedoms. They are protecting their backsides, selling our beliefs, our country, overseas. It's frightening to lose the light at the end of the very black tunnel. Trump is celebrating with nasty tweets. His new best friends are Putin, the North Koreans. The light is getting dimmer.
One day, hopefully sooner than later, Trump will be a bad memory; the whispery, whiny, hateful voice will be gone. Will our country come back together from all of his constant hateful spasm? We can only hope.
Cheryl Smet
Rutland
