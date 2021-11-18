How can we flush a toilet without recognizing the refuse that swirls away from us?
What will it take for a significant number of us to understand the Trump presidency, and his administration of criminals, is much like that which we flush into our sewers?
The planned insurrection should lead to an obvious understanding of just that.
The corruption of information regarding the serious nature of the 2020 COVID crisis for political gain also cries out for recognition of what it was.
And the list, like that swirling in the bowl, could go on and on.
We must demand that the current efforts in the halls of Congress to ferret out that which appears so true, regarding the criminality of Trump and his minions, must proceed as rapidly as possible. If not, we are just watching the slow swirl of our toilet with only a stench as a reminder.
William Gay
Montpelier
