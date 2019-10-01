I spent an enjoyable afternoon in Poultney on Sunday watching the musical parody "Trumpilton," which was written by the creative duo of Karen Klami and Burnham Holmes. The four-person cast of Michael Kingsbury, Lina Cloffe, Danielle Houston and Christopher Restino were superb singers and actors.
I laughed and marveled throughout the entire show. Leslie Klami set the pace of the show with his piano scores, which at times were pure delight. After this past weekend of shows in Poultney, they will be performing in Rutland at the B&G Gallery on Oct. 18-20.
I encourage everyone who believes Trump could do better as our president to go see this amusing show and enjoy yourself as much as I did.
Carol Blaser
Proctor
