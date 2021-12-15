Sudden and violent! The mob on display strove to fulfill Trump's clarion call: "… to the Capitol!" Implements brandished, they flowed as one body, flooding the National Mall.
Make no mistake, Trump attempted a coup. He marshalled his droogies and appointed the hour. With a mindset of one, they mounted the steps to illegally seize our government's power.
Not only Trump! There were scads of bad actors (bowing and scraping and licking his boots) adopting/promoting The Very Big Lie, shoulder to shoulder with Trump in cahoots.
It's exhausting trying to sort through the ways the Captain of Awful schemed and connived. What's important today is acknowledging that his Very Big Plan has completely survived.
Make no mistake, Trump's attempting a coup! His plan is a big one (and based on a lie). Like deer caught in headlights standing stock still, to not move one muscle will ensure that we die.
Susan Leach
Rutland
