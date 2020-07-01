From the start, Trump has failed to take adequate measures to protect the American people from the coronavirus pandemic, responding instead with a constant barrage of obfuscation, lies and macho bluster. As a result, tens of thousands more Americans have died than would have been the case if we had honest and competent leadership. And thousands more will continue to die needlessly.
In late March, intelligence officials informed Trump that Russia had placed an illegal bounty on the heads of American troops serving in Afghanistan. They offered several possible response options, ranging from diplomatic complaint to escalating sanctions. To this date, Trump has said or done nothing in response to this threat to our American fighting men and women — not a word.
On June 26, Trump signed an executive order designed to protect inanimate statues from attack. Most of the threatened statues depict Confederate political and military leaders, traitors to the United States of America. But Donald Trump stands firmly in their defense!
It is good to know our president has his priorities in order.
David Balfour
Rutland
