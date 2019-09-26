The following points have been missed when reporting sewer overflows to the general public.
First, wastewater plants have limits to how much wastewater they can treat. Therefore, if the monies are not available to renew sewer pipes infiltrated with ground water and/or the storm drains separated from the sewer pipes, then the treatment plant will not be able to treat the water properly when excess water enters the system.
Secondly, the improperly treated water many times ends up in Lake Champlain, which is a drinking water source for many communities.
Thirdly, the partially treated water can add phosphorus to the receiving water and cause blue-green algae blooms.
Fourth, wastewater plants only contribute about 8% of the phosphorus entering the lake whereas the runoff from the land contributes the other 92%. So maybe the concentration in funding should go toward pipe replacement and storm water separation and less toward ratcheting the discharge permits stricter for wastewater plants, which are doing a fantastic job of keeping the phosphorus out of the waterways already!
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
