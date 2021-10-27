One definition of insanity we have all heard is, "When something is not working, just buckle down and try it again expecting different results."
What if we just tried some early treatment for COVID? Both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated could be helped by that. There are a number of repurposed drugs which have shown promise, as well as vitamins and supplements which can help a person avoid or better fight COVID if they are exposed.
Just thought a little common sense might help us.
Gesualdo Schneider
Montpelier
