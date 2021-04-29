I respect Don Chioffi’s dedicated public service to Rutland Town and I appreciate his willingness to engage publicly on a topic — the Raider name — that means so much to so many. Because of his role as a public servant, I hope he listens to, reads, and thinks critically about any and all responses to his op-ed piece from April 27.
“I never experienced ever in that long history even one incident of racism, discrimination or any negative reference whatsoever to any of our symbols of pride represented by the Indian, the arrowhead or the term Red Raider.” Mr. Chioffi's sentiment towards racism, “if it’s there, I would see it,” undermines the legitimacy of experienced racism and harm.
White people could never, and will never, know about every instance of racial injustice. It is appalling Mr. Chioffi bluntly states his belief racism is “contrived,” despite over 60 years of Indigenous people's public objection to the use of images and names they consider derogatory.
I can’t help but compare this sentiment to that used by some in response to the #MeToo movement. Many women know how disheartening, painful and frightening it can be to hear, in response to their experiences of sexism or harassment, “That didn’t happen.” “You’re making that up.” “Why didn’t you speak up sooner?” As is the case with letters like Mr. Chioffi’s, when injustices are brought to the attention of those in power, they are so often dismissed with “well I didn’t see it, so therefore it didn’t happen.”
As a white woman, I feel my opinion is not the opinion that matters most when discussing the impact of culturally insensitive school names. Instead, I feel it is critically important for us to listen to those in our community who have been directly impacted by the Raider name and spoken out about their experiences, such as Rich Holschuh, the spokesman for the Elnu Abenaki; Amanda Gokee, mixed-race Ojibwe RHS alumna; and Melody Walker Brook, a member of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe.
It is incredibly disappointing to think Mr. Chioffi, and others, believe the experiences of these Indigenous communities to be contrived.
Samantha Tuepker lives in Essex.
