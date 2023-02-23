Last Sunday, Bernie Sanders was questioned by “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan about the tour for his book, “It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism.”
"Tickets for your tour apparently are selling for $95 on Ticketmaster … Aren't you benefiting yourself from this system that you're trying to dismantle?" Brennan asked.
“No, no, I’m not,” Sanders replied. “First of all, those decisions are made publicly by the publisher and the bookseller …”
Later, Brennan persisted asking if he was OK doing business with Ticketmaster. “No, not particularly.” Sanders replied, “But that’s again, I had nothing to do with that. That is, if you wrote a book, (it would) probably be the same process.”
If he really cared about the issue, Mr. Sanders could have made it part of his deal that he does not have to collaborate with companies he finds objectionable. The fact that he didn’t, and why he goes along accepting it now, is because selling the book and promoting himself is more important than any of the leftist principles he espouses.
If it weren’t for double standards, the left would have no standards at all. But seriously, please buy Bernie’s book opposing capitalism so he can afford a fourth house.
