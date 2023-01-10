Your editorial on Jan. 5 begins with unfounded speculation regarding how Becca Balint feels, sitting in the deadlocked U.S. House while vote after vote fails to elect a Republican speaker. Balint, of course, is one of the 212 Democrats who has voted repeatedly for Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader, for speaker. Apparently (as of Thursday morning), after six failed roll-call votes, Republicans have not tried or have not succeeded in proposing a compromise candidate who might attract the support of Democrats. Instead, they are being tugged further and further to the right by hardliners who seem to have no interest at all in effective government.
You say of Balint, "Maybe from her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the state of limbo may feel justifiable, and business as usual." What evidence do you have for this obtuse suggestion? Did you talk to the congresswoman? VTDigger did on Tuesday, and she said, “The history teacher in me loves it. The member waiting to get sworn in is a little anxious about it … I think many of us (Democrats) are taking stock right now about who are going to be those voices on the Republican side that we can work with, but it's really not clear at all today, given that they can't coalesce around a leader.”
