It's a bird, it's a plane, nope, and it's not Superman either. UFO enthusiasts' heads must be exploding about now. I have a few questions.
So all those government explanations about unidentified flying objects were probably weather balloons? That would be reassuring. If it is an alien race, worry not, if these beings can travel this far, chances are they don't feel the need to invade and conqueror. I suspect they are biding their time ’til the human race annihilates itself and planet Earth. If it is actually an alien race from outer space, I would expect they might be a lot more frugal than humans and possibly chuckling at how easy we are making for “them” to have a new home, teaming with life and polluted water.
