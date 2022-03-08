The following Front Porch Forum post motivated me to send a donation re: Ukraine that I've been meaning to for days. The rate at which Russians are invading that country makes it seem like this is no time for procrastination. Please donate now (and no, I'm not Ukrainian).
"I'm miserly. A penny pincher whose net worth makes contributions to charity no problem, I rarely if ever donate. But reading a few days ago that doctors were crying when they realized their efforts were hopeless to save the life of a 6-year-old Ukranian girl wounded by Russian gunfire, I contributed more money than in my entire life to anything.
"I hope people reading this may do the same. Give what you can afford but remember that enough small contributions can add up to an impressive amount. While researching what organizations to trust with my money, I noticed that after employee and operating expenses, the Red Cross, Project Hope and the Save the Children foundation seem to have especially good percentages from donations going directly to their beneficiaries. Also look for "Ukraine" or something similar to make sure your donation is applied specifically to that cause.
"Had that 6-year-old survived I imagine that she would have thanked you. I do, too."
Ron Merkin
Montpelier
