Kevin Mullin, chair of Green Mountain Care Board, called our state’s health insurance premiums “unaffordable” back in 2019. Those premiums have risen since then, and GMCB just approved double-digit-plus increases for Blue Cross and MVP, making health care far more unaffordable.

“Unaffordable” is a very abstract idea, but it produces very real harm to very large numbers of very real people in Vermont. The 2021 Vermont Household Health Insurance Survey indicates 38% of Vermonters under age 65 are underinsured, while 32.3% of those on Medicare are underinsured.

