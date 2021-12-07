Democrats' control of Congress enables Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer to abandon the legislative process and write bills in secret, stifle debate and prevent minority amendments. This allows corruption to emerge especially when you have a complicit president.
Build Back Better (BBB), President Biden’s signature legislation, is a prime example where political agenda is driving process. It was written in Speaker Pelosi’s office and included $200 million for the Presidio Trust, which encompasses the Presidio Golf Course, located in Pelosi’s affluent neighborhood. Residents there contributed $20 million to Democrats in 2020 alone. Is this payback?
The BBB bill has a tax credit of $12,500 for the purchases of a union-made electric car. The largest electric car maker in the U.S. is Tesla, where employees have rejected attempts to unionize. Tesla purchasers will not qualify for the tax credit. Tesla also intends to move from Democrat-controlled California to Republican Texas. Is this Democrat retaliation?
BBB has billions for unnamed community organizations promoting “community engagement and civic infrastructure.” Is this a backdoor to nationalized elections? Are elections going to be manipulated like the corrupted big city bosses did years ago?
State legislatures have a committee process that encourages open debates before bills are voted on. The totalitarian power exhibited by Democrats in Congress today was not the intent of our Founding Fathers. Bills should be bipartisan, for the best interest of citizens and not used for political exploitation. Voters need to clean this swamp or lose our republic!
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
