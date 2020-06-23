How can the Fair Haven Town Office even consider implementing a 1% increase in the rooms and meals tax?

This is a completely unfair burden to place on a devastated hospitality business sector.

As it is, we are struggling to pay our current bills by operating at a mandated 25% capacity. Local suppliers are threatening us to pay our past due bills when businesses were required to shut down for months, leaving no income to make payment. Is this additional tax not asking the local business owners to commit suicide?

Please, can there not be a moratorium on new taxes on the hospitality sector while businesses attempt to recover from the coronavirus shutdown?

Mihaela Ieremias

Fair Haven

