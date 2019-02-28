I am watching the Michael Cohen testimony and it is believable to me. We all can remember working for someone who told us to do things or say things that we didn't think was right ... this is just the way powerful people work. It's unfortunate that someone like that can get elected president of the United States.
I am also very disturbed that the government of our country is so partisan ... Republicans vs. Democrats is what is being worked on, not how to make our country great again. It's too bad that Trump isn't able to make the country come together again. He has directly influenced the increase in partisanship. It is so unfortunate for our country that this is how it is.
Carol Blaser
Proctor
