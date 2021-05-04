I recently heard a useful framework that I find helpful and I believe will be helpful for Butch Paul. “White Privilege is a BOOGER. So when someone tells you about it, you accept that information. You say thank you you do away with that. You don’t yell at them because you are embarrassed.”
Butch Paul, you have a nose full of boogers. You’re not alone. My nose is also full of boogers. It is embarrassing, I know, but it is helpful to know. It would be much more embarrassing to continue to draw so much attention to your boogers. Now, please be quiet while you work on that so the rest of us can pay attention.
Jesse Wilson
Portland, Maine
