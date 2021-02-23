The Rutland Free Library's director, Randal Smathers, was obviously quite angry when writing his letter that appeared in the Herald on Feb. 19. I'm truly sorry that he misunderstood the group letter regarding the library's relocating as being accusatory; it was written, without malice, by concerned resident/patrons, asking for answers to important questions.
I don't know if the public was as little-informed about the library's plans as I was, but the first I heard about it was through the rumor mill as a done-deal. I was not aware of an open announcement.
It is my feeling that a lot of public anger could have been avoided if all of the background information Mr. Smathers included in his recent letter had been presented to the public at the outset, with an invitation for discussion. It could have resulted in a calm exchange of ideas between the patrons and the library board.
I'm so sorry our inquiries have caused rancor; it was not our intention.
Susan Beard
Rutland
