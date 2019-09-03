I feel obliged to respond to the anti-union diatribe by Mark Mix in the August 31 Weekender Edition of the Rutland Herald. Most importantly, no worker in Vermont is forced to pay union dues in order to work. Those who opt out of union membership pay a fee that supports the negotiation and enforcement of the union contract from which they benefit and are protected. Having served as grievance officer for a time, I was called on to represent several such individuals. In fact unions in Vermont have a legal (and ethical) obligation to represent such workers regardless of the expense of such representation.
Out of curiosity I Googled both Mr. Mix's organization and the National Institute for Labor Relation Research, and read their web sites. Both are filled with anti-union rhetoric. In fact both echo the rhetoric of the Nation Association of Manufactures. Neither indicates their source(s) of funding. Far from supporting worker's "freedom", Mr. Mix is advocating a freer hand for employers to determine the terms and condition of employment to the disadvantage of workers in Vermont.
Charles Pregger-Roman
Fair Haven
