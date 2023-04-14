It seems we are all being deluged with never-ending negative news from around our nation and the globe. I would like to share a positive story of a recent event in our local community that I participated in and also enjoyed as an audience member.
We, the people, are being divided by various forces, including political parties, some politicians, media, social media as well as some politicians on social media. The event I attended instead brought people together.
On March 26, St. Peter Parish in Rutland hosted an Interfaith Praise and Worship Concert, followed by light refreshments. The program included musicians from at least five local congregations, Catholic, Protestant and Jewish. A variety of music was performed on multiple instruments, spanning the centuries — singing, traditional hymns, old-time hymns, Hebrew and Klezmer music, religious songs and contemporary songs of praise.
Despite differences in denominations and faith traditions, people came together. While we can't always agree on everything, we can at least find some common ground in praise and thanksgiving for the Creator of us all. In addition, we came together in friendship and in our shared love for our Rutland community. Several musicians from various congregations have played together before, including in the Klezmer group and the Rutland Concert Band. The concert ended with an ecumenical band, which was assembled for this event.
Congratulations to St. Peter Parish for celebrating 150 years in Rutland. Thank you to Elijah and anyone else who was involved in this organizing this inspiring concert.
It's been a couple of weeks since the concert, and I am still moved by this positive experience. This interfaith concert was an example that people can choose to come together and be united, despite societal forces constantly trying to divide us.
