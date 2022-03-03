I am writing in support of S.100, the bill that would provide free breakfast and lunch to Vermont students through a universal meals model. I know how important it is that S.100 is passed. As a fifth-grade teacher at Barre Town Middle & Elementary School, I see the benefits of universal meals firsthand.
For the past two years, Vermont schools have had universal meals as part of the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Barre, we have enjoyed a universal meals model for several years before the pandemic. As educators and families across the state have now seen, free school meals do much more than ease families’ financial burdens.
Universal school meals make the lunch room, the classroom and the school at large, a more equitable environment. Without money and a register, there is decreased stigma and an increase in meal participation. Students enjoy varied, nutritious meals and families enjoy saving time and money.
Kids come to school to learn, and I’ve experienced how hunger disrupts or even prevents a student from learning. When my student is thinking about where their next meal is coming from, they’re not present. With hunger on a kid’s mind, they are more prone to act out and less attentive in class. It has always been important to provide our Vermont students with the resources they need to learn, but now it is more important than ever that we pass S.100. Our kids deserve free food in school, every day.
Brittany Wood
Montpelier
