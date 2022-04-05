In response to Mr. Schmidt's comments concerning negativity about Rutland's cleanliness, I think that noticing these types of things and calling attention to them is positive and perhaps some action can be taken.
Having an attractive city is more than just about the downtown area and businesses. It's about our surrounding neighborhoods, as well. They go hand in hand.
I think all of us should take a look at the streets and properties of Rutland. It goes way beyond dog feces and shopping carts. There is actual garbage piled up which, in itself, could be a health hazard, and a source of rat infestation. Along with this, I see mattresses, furniture, cars, debris of all kinds, kids' toys, etc. — everything just strewn around haphazardly.
It really is atrocious; not the Rutland I used to know. Don't we want to be proud of Rutland? Can something be done? This is an opportunity to be positive and make changes to beautify our city and neighborhoods. The first step is acknowledging the problem. Wherever you live, take pride in your home. Clean it up, people.
Andrew J. Skuffington
Rutland
