Donald Trump yells in front of a helicopter that the U.S. Post Office has lost much money over many years — more than anyone else.
But that's not true — look at the federal government with Donald Trump in charge or George Bush in charge. The Republicans are spending other people's money like the reckless drunken sailors they are – investors, taxpayers, retirees, it does not matter as long as they are not losing "their" money.
And unlike Trump and the rest of these drunk gamblers, the post office can't simply issue more stock or more debt or commit fraud or take taxpayer's bailout money for stock re-purchases. The real criminals are where the real money is.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
