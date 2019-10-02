Vermont licensed and regulated medical professionals have not been held accountable by the appropriate authority, yet the University of Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department appears to continue to employ them with the apparent full expectation that an incident like the October 2016 Steven D. Bourgoin crash will never happen again.
To the best of my knowledge, there is no authority other than that of the Office of Professional Regulation of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos that provides the same standard or level of regulatory oversight where the conduct of Vermont licensed professionals is concerned. Bourgoin reportedly attempted, early and repeatedly, to obtain from the Emergency Department, help for his mental instability.
Joanne M. Brown
Boston, Massachusetts
