Open letter to the Green Mountain Care Board and fellow taxpayers:
On WCAX “You Can Quote Me” Aug. 9, Darren Perron had a discussion with the UVM Health Network John Brumsted, president and CEO, regarding recent requests for rate increases in hospital budgets.
UVM is requesting an 8% increase. Understandably the hospitals have encountered challenging times with losses from decreased elective surgery, continued expenses, perhaps some increased supply costs for COVID-19 care, and so on. Efforts have reportedly been made to limit expenses and provide benefits for staff but, get real.
To quote John Brumsted, “We also very early on in the pandemic paid an extra week's pay to those that were most financially vulnerable, those who made under $99,000 a year." That is financially vulnerable, under 99,000 year? How many of the rest of us taxpayers would like to be making half or a quarter of that salary at this time?
That is a slap in the face to members of the public who are struggling. UVM doesn't need a budget increase, they need a reality check.
Pat Harrison
North Chittenden
