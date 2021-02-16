According to an article in Thursday's paper, two-thirds all Americans will be cooperating with the plan to vaccinate against COVID-19.
I would say that those who are unwilling to participate, owe the rest of us a more thorough explanation for why they think the way they do. Otherwise, we are going to continue to believe, like adolescents, you simply don't like to be told what to do.
Our government and our health professionals are not scheming to subdue the American people. If that were the case, what kind of society could they possibly be hoping for?
The pro-vaccine community would like to hear more details about who or what is informing this movement which threatens our chances of gaining herd immunity. If you don't want to get vaccinated, tell us about the authorities you are consulting and when they will publish the findings of their research. Until we hear some of these details, we will continue to believe you have been deceived in every sense of the word.
Nick Thornblade
Castleton
