I write to strongly endorse Ron Hemenway’s defense of vaccination records. I, too, possess a WHO shot record (two booklets, actually; one got filled up) going back to the 1960s (my father was a Foreign Service officer, and much of my youth was spent in Africa). My COVID vaccination card is now clipped to that pair of booklets. I have used the WHO booklets in the past decade — Côte d’Ivoire requires proof of vaccination against Yellow Fever, and I went there twice for academic conferences. I would also note that Côte d’Ivoire’s precautions spared it the ravages of the Ebola virus (in 2014; luckily, my visit at that time came before the outbreak).
Diseases are why we need public health measures. The recurrence of measles in the U.S. is evidence of the need for such measures.
My WHO booklets, with the COVID card, are evidence I am not a threat to the health of others. Jeff Euber (whose May 28 op-ed was published in this newspaper) cannot say the same.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
