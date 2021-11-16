COVID cases have doubled in the past two weeks. The pandemic situation in Vermont is worse than at any time in the past one-and-a-half years, with spare ICU beds reduced to only 10 in the entire state.
Why? Because a minority of people believe listening to science and safeguarding one’s self, family and the community was somehow an assault on their personal freedom.
What this country really needs now is a vaccine against stupid.
Bob Hawk
East Hardwick
