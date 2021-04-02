I find the headline in the March 31 paper appalling. It states BIPOC, caregivers, eligible then goes on to state that people of color and those who care for children with high risk health conditions will soon be eligible for the vaccine.
I had no idea people of color or any other ethnic background were excluded. I would think the officials or the Herald need to review the article as written.
My understanding was they gave age groups and groups with certain conditions, not nationality, color or preferences of any kind.
If it came directly that way from officials, they should correct their error and make sure it doesn't happen again.
John Mcintyre
Granville, New York
