It’s time to vaccinate our teachers and correctional officers who wish to be vaccinated. These two critically important, frontline working groups deserve the opportunity to sign up for the shot. We are starting to see an increase in the number of vaccines Vermont receives on a weekly basis. Now is the time to show our appreciation to these hardworking people.
I have sent emails to the governor’s office asking that we figure out a timeline to get these essential workers registered. I understand the current strategy of who gets priority, and I largely support it, but communication to our educators and correctional officers is also warranted. The time is now to get them the shot!
Stay safe. We will get through this.
Sen. Joshua Terenzini
Rutland Town
