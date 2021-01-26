I am volunteer firefighter, ski patroller and EMS provider. I am writing this letter in response to Irene Nadler’s commentary in the Rutland Herald on Jan. 20, in which she states “Surprisingly, ski patrol is included in phase 1” of vaccination, ahead of teachers.
Also, during Gov. Scott’s press conference on Jan. 16, a comment from a member of the press questioned why ski patrollers should be included in phase 1 of vaccination in Vermont. Like local rescue squads and fire departments, ski patrollers are first responders who answer the call for help when someone is in need. The main difference is, we arrive on scene on skis or a snowboard. Additionally, ski patrollers deal with many individuals from out of state, where the rates of infection are far greater than Vermont residents. The hospitality industry has been decimated during the pandemic.
Ski patrollers put their lives on the line every day to keep the ski industry, and all those who benefit from it, going during the worst public health crisis in more than a century. The fact of the matter is, ski patrollers are at far greater risk of infection than teachers and therefore, are rightly included in the first phase of vaccinations.
I completely understand Irene’s desire to have all front-line workers and eventually all those who desire, to be vaccinated as soon as possible, but first responders (including ski patrol) must come first.
Michael Finnegan
Castleton
