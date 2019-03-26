Great energy costs are built into everything we consume. The way to reduce energy consumption, and thus CO2 emissions, fairly and substantially with minimal economic distortion and pain is with a value-added tax on goods and services, not with a fuel tax. It has great revenue potential and will promote conservation.
It is good to promote energy efficient homes, for an ounce of insulation is worth a pound of heat. But precisely because this is so, it should pay for itself and be expected of a homeowner. In most cases, the motive and means exist. Where it does not, a public assistance program can help. But the current one, with its loose requirement of less than 80 percent median income, is something of a giveaway and cannot be expected to achieve consistently desirable results. Far better for Vermont to not have the highest relative property tax burden of any state in the nation. Then, everyone could afford to do so.
A fuel tax is a carbon tax with a serious multiplier effect. It will arbitrarily hurt some people more than others. It will be inflationary. If successful in curbing demand, it will prove a weak revenue source. It cannot be expected to fund a public assistance program on the scale required to reduce CO2 emissions through weatherization. A comprehensive value-added tax would be a more robust way of achieving that. If it were to reduce other tax burdens, it would leave people with funds for investment.
Tyler P. Harwell
Perkinsville
