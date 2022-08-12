To the vandal(s) who destroyed beautiful floral and tree plantings along Center Street, Wales Street, West Street and who knows where else on Aug. 9:
You are the reason the Rutland area has acquired such a bad name. For you to wantonly destroy beautiful gardens and trees, planted by those who actually care about beautifying our wonderful city, is unforgivable. It reminds me of my time as a commissioner for St. Joseph’s Cemetery, and how I am disgusted by the ridiculous behavior of those who would kick over and break gravestones for no apparent reason. What pleasure do you derive from this destructive behavior?
