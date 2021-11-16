I apologize for the math error in my Nov. 11 commentary regarding the benefits of being fully vaccinated.
The percentage of those fully vaccinated is 71.5%; therefore, the percentage of those not fully vaccinated is 28.5% and not the 29.5% I had stated.
That means the 43% of deaths among the non-fully-vaccinated in October occurred among 28.5% of the people, making that ratio 1.51 which is 89% higher than the 0.80 ratio of deaths ascribed to have occurred among people who are fully vaccinated, and not the 82% I stated in my commentary.
Even more reason to get vaccinated.
David Searles
Rutland
