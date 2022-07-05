Great news headline, “City to address loud vehicles,” action is long overdue.
The proposed ordinance should not only address “crackle tune” vehicles but all other loud noise vehicles in need of a new muffler, those using loud after-market mufflers/exhaust systems or having no muffler at all.
The regulations required for “crackle tune” vehicles and those in need of a new OEM (original equipment by the manufacturer) approved muffler should be straightforward. We need the ordinance to require all vehicles, motorcycles included, must operate using OEM-approved mufflers and related exhaust parts. Motorcycles can utilize a combination muffler in the city, open pipe bypass every place else.
As for the ordinance violators, they should be required to prove they have an OEM-installed system by having it certified by a local, city-approved repair shop. If found in violation, the vehicle owner has 15 days to have an OEM-approved system installed and certified by one of the approved shops. Anyone failing to comply with the ordinance would be fined $xx per day until the OEM system is installed. Fines are a motivator.
Let’s make Rutland City the state’s quietest municipality by authoring an ordinance that puts an end to noise pollution created by vehicles and motorcycles making loud, unnecessary noises. It can be done. It needs to be done.
Russell Lennon
Rutland City
