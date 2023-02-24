We all know of Mikaela Shiffrin's connection to Vermont by way of Burke Mountain Academy.
However, Laurence St. Germain, of Canada, who beat out Mikaela by a fraction of a second for the Gold in the slalom at the FIS World Championships in France, also has a Vermont connection as she skied for UVM. Shiffrin had to settle for the Silver.
