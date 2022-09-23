Ever since I posted on Facebook my being irritated by Vermont Public Radio renaming itself just plain, old vanilla "Vermont Public" I’ve learned I’m not alone. And I’m not alone, (actually, I usually am alone), when I yell at the radio "Vermont Public … what?" But the upside is I get to make up my own third word to complete the name: "Vermont Public Restrooms" and "Vermont Public Transportation" come to mind. Don’t mind me, I’m just an old curmudgeon.
Craig Tomkinson
