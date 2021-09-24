The fastest route to raise Castleton’s profile is for it to accept the ‘State’ designation and go to work to challenge Vermont’s two universities, starting with athletics. What began as Aggie schools in the shadows of hallowed Goliaths are the state universities of today. Michigan Agricultural College became MSC, winning national ranking in football in the ‘50s and soon after the official name Michigan State University. Today, it has law and medical schools, like those boasted by its rival in Ann Arbor.
Craig Gilborn
East Dorset
