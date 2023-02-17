After 50 years of a career in both private and public higher education in Vermont, I find it especially painful to watch as Vermont State University continues to ignore the demographics so clearly predicted by the former VSC provost, Jeb Spaulding. Jeb placed his career on the line to speak the truth about the demographics of high school graduates.
Instead of closing campuses which are draining the coffers of our tax dollars, the VSC board has chosen to chip away at the problem, prolonging the pain of the current and future generations of students.
I'm afraid the new president is not up to the job of explaining the situation to the Vermont public, even though he must have known when he took the job that he was being hired as a hatchet man.
Yes, if the board had implemented Jeb's white paper, it would all have been over by now, rebuilding a single institution, "Vermont State University," devoted to academic excellence instead of hollowing out all these campuses of their hearts of academic excellence and leaving the campuses to continue eating up precious academic resources for “bricks and mortar,” just extending the pain over several more student generations.
The author is professor emeritus of Union Institute & University, and a CCV instructor.
