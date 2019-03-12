I just read all of the great things going on in the state Legislature including proposals for a 92 percent tax on e-cigarettes, a 16 percent on marijuana, a minimum 3 percent increase in property taxes and an annual $100 million addition to the payroll taxes to cover a mandatory paid family leave plan. It is also being proposed to spend an additional $26 million annually to cover child care subsidies and to increase minimum wages to $15 per hour.
I didn't see anything in the report about any reduced spending in any programs. All of this is very alarming since the state is considered one of the top 10 least friendly to business states in the country and, according to the Tax Foundation, ranks 49th in property taxes in the country.
No wonder businesses do not want to come to Vermont and everyone that pays taxes are depressed at tax time. The legislature is a disaster.
Jim Parrish
Cavendish
