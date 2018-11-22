Recently, I received a funding appeal letter from the Wounded Warrior Project where, according to them, only "80 percent of their money is spent on programs for veterans." Also, they do not help veterans from the Vietnam Era or earlier.
As a veteran, I would prefer to help those agencies which have helped me: the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans.
Falko Schilling
Saxtons River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.