So what is medical monitoring and why did Vermont's Republican Gov. "Veto" Scott just veto it? Medical monitoring is a way for employees to be tested for poisons and other harmful substances while at work. In the bill rejected by Scott, employers would have to pay for treatment for illnesses caused at work. Saying it would hurt business in Vermont, Scott jettisoned it.
In other words, people like in Bennington with the PFOA contamination would receive treatment. Apparently, Scott feels that it's okay to contaminate well water and make people sick, but heaven forbid pot should be legal to purchase in a state where pot is legal to possess and grow. Go figure!
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
