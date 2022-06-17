The members and leadership of Rutland County VFW Post 648 would like to express our gratitude to the Rutland City mayor, the Honorable David Allaire, the Rutland Department of Public Works, the Rutland City Police Department, and the Rutland City Fire Department for their help in setting up, and for their participation in, the recent Memorial Day Remembrance at the West Street Cemetery.
We very much appreciate the fine patriotic music provided by the Rutland High School Band and its director, Brent Barnett. The young members of the band gave freely of their time on their day off from school.
The mayor's speech was on point, the music was stirring, and the crowd was attentive. The entire ceremony and speech were solemn and respectful in a manner our membership very much appreciates, and that truly honors those who lost their lives in service to our country.
Thank you to all.
John Pisanelli
VFW Post 648 Commander
