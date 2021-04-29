In 2019, T.J. Donovan's office sued Johnson & Johnson and Ethicon for hurting women with their surgical mesh medical devices. The crime was a violation of the consumer protection act, but the victims were actual people. At that time, his office claimed to not know who the victims were.
I am here to say I am a victim. After spending nearly $5K for surgery to remove the toxic mesh placed inside me, I applied for victim compensation. I was denied.
I am curious to see how many other women in Vermont had surgery for prolapse or SUI, or had bladder slings, and you are now experiencing horrific side effects such as pain, fatigue, nerve injury or other ill effects that you were possibly told was not due to the mesh.
I want to hear your stories for a paper I am writing about our experiences. Please reach out to me if you fit that description.
Donovan's office has also recently settled with Boston Scientific for the same reason. Tell me your stories. There is empowerment in numbers. Look for my group on Facebook — Mesh Research Study Group.
My husband had to sell his plow truck so I could have the explant surgery, and the crime victim compensation unit tells me I am not eligible for reimbursement. If that is so, where is the over million dollars Vermont was paid, where did that money go, if not to the victims?
Where does any money in any settlement go, if not for the victims? As a victim, I want to know, but as a Vermonter, we should all be asking that question.
Karen Marino
Poultney
