Casey Jennings’ column (Jan. 3) seriously misrepresents my letter and viewpoint. I did not say, nor do I believe, that ordinary gun-owners are responsible for mass-shootings.
I pointed rather to the voices that challenge the legitimacy of our government (of the people) and its actions where the Second Amendment is concerned. My point is the people of the United States have the right to limit private access to weaponry when it goes beyond a certain threshold.
Those I hold responsible for ideologically-inspired mass shootings are the people who claim "... their rights are being attacked with state-endorsed violence via legislative warfare," quoting Mr. Jennings’ words. This phrasing invites violent resistance to the law; it places the sense of personal grievance above any trust in due process and any willingness to abide by the decision of one’s fellow citizens.
I would note the earlier column by Eddie Garcia took its title from the words of John Wilkes Booth, and Mr. Jennings seems to approve the notion of a future revival of the Civil War. They should acknowledge the potential consequences of their declarations.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
