A recent column on gun rights by Eddie Garcia deserves an answer, although it is easy to understand why it has received none: his advocacy of violent response would give any reader second thoughts.
Mr. Garcia and his fellows construe fictions. They do not recognize the U.S. Constitution is a document of the people, and that the people of the United States, through their duly appointed representatives, have the right to amend and to interpret the Constitution in the light of changing circumstances. This is how and why slavery, for instance, is now forbidden. We have a law, going back to the 1930s, that forbids private citizens from owning military hardware. Assault rifles clearly stretch the dividing line of permissible weaponry. Enhanced by bump stock and high-capacity magazines, they vault far over it.
Mr. Garcia’s suggestion that a violent response to Second Amendment limitations is legitimate opens the door (as did an earlier column on this topic) to any malcontent who seeks redress for personally defined grievances. He should, then, have the courage to take ownership of the many mass shootings in the U.S.: from Dylann Roof to the Temple of Life shooter to the Las Vegas hotel shooter, and the hundreds of others since then. He and his fellows are responsible for the loss of thousands of American lives.
I do not consider his view of the matter credible.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
