I have never in my life thought there would be a time of blatant chaos. Never did I ever think, even with a pandemic that has, to date, killed 135,000 American people, there’d be so much hate.
All of these movements, protests, changes, I can’t keep up. It’s a daily changing world, apparently. I am a 33-year-old Black man living in Rutland. First and foremost, I am lucky. I moved here nearly 21 years ago and I’ve been met with nothing but kindness.
With that said, I have a fear about the Black Lives Matter movement. It reminds me of the Black Panthers. Violence begets violence every single time. I would like to see better than that. Erasing the past doesn’t mean it never happened.
Nick Searles
Rutland
