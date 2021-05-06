If one begins with the premise that democracy begins in our communities, it follows that your editorial “Last straw” is one of the most important pieces of journalism written in Vermont, maybe in New England or even the U.S., in recent memory. Thank you so much for risking your own well-being to expose what so many of us see only in small pieces.
Our precious bottom-up democracy, conceived by revolutionary minds such as Thomas Jefferson, praised by the world, defended passionately by heroes such as Ethan Allen, is, indeed, at risk of extinction: That death is calculated minutely by thousands self-serving decisions of elected and appointed officials as you point out. But the blow is citizen apathy and, possibly worse, lack of knowledge that they should even care.
Some Vermont-raised readers might agree with me that the problem in Vermont seemed to start when Civics was removed from high school curricula. There was a time when it was considered essential that every child learn the basics of parliamentary procedure, how to form and present an opinion and our sacred duty of vigilance. It seems to me it was about that time, the early-1980s (?), that municipalities began to abandon Town Meeting.
However it started, the trend towards officials’ abuses in Vermont is undeniable and accelerating. From my small corner in Montpelier, I see abuses of Vermont statute getting ever more blatant. Sadly, citizens who speak up are attacked. COVID and Zoom have made it shockingly easy to shut out concern.
It seems to be the nature of the problem that we citizens can only see a few issues and only in our municipality. I had no idea the issue is widespread in our dear state. Thank you, Times Argus, for being our watchdog.
Sandra Vitzthum lives in Montpelier.
