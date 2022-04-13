Vladimir Putin has much in common with his Slavic forerunners: Vlad the Impaler (who impaled his enemies on stakes), and Czar Ivan the Terrible (who killed thousands by torture and drowning). Vlad Putin also is responsible for thousands of deaths in Ukraine and Syria. Like Ivan, Putin’s mental stability is questionable.
While Putin sees himself as another Peter the Great, he doesn’t measure up to Peter: Czar Peter instituted economic, educational and administrative reforms, looking to Western nations as examples. Obviously, Putin’s autocratic policies are anti-Western in his autocratic, deranged mind.
Putin also has what historians call a Potemkin village complex:
“The term comes from stories of a fake portable village built by Grigory Potemkin, former lover of Empress Catherine II, solely to impress the Empress during her journey to Crimea in 1787. In politics and economics, a Potemkin village is any construction (literal or figurative) whose sole purpose is to provide an external façade to a country that is faring poorly, making people believe that the country is faring better.”— Wikipedia
David Philipsen
Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.